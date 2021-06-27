AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker slams fans for being ignorant towards AEW's Women's Division

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker recently slammed fans who often criticize the promotion's women's division for being ignorant towards its developments.

Baker has been at the center of the division's growth, thanks to terrific performances over the last few months culminating in her winning the AEW Women's Championship at Double or Nothing 2021.

In an interview with Sports Grind Entertainment, Britt Baker stated that some fans are hard to please no matter how much hard work one pours in.

She said that her Lights Out match with Thunder Rosa and the Women's Eliminator tournament demonstrated how much the women's division has grown since AEW's inception.

The AEW star further heaped praise on other stars in the women's division, saying it's impossible to turn a blind eye to how great all of them have been doing. Here's what Britt Baker said:

“Some people just like to watch the world burn. There’s some people that are just never going to be satisfied, it doesn’t matter what we do. The match that I had with Thunder Rosa we put everything we had out there. We had the women’s eliminator tournament, we have so much to look forward to. We have so many talented females on our roster: myself, Hikaru Shida, Tay Conti, Red Velvet, Jade, Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay. It’s not something you can just turn a blind eye to anymore. We’ve improved so much, we’re putting out great content. So, at some point you have to really look at yourself in the mirror and say: Do you not like the women’s division, or do you just not want yourself to like the women’s divsion?" said Baker

The AEW Women's Champion also questioned some fans' intentions, stating that they are hell bent on finding reasons to criticize and dislike the women's division.

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker thinks confidence is her biggest strength as a wrestler

When asked about her strengths as a wrestler, Britt Baker was quick to point out that her confidence is the key to her success in AEW. Baker explained that whenever she walks in to deliver a promo, her confidence makes people take her words seriously.

The AEW Women's Champion stated that fans aren't dumb and that if the performers don't believe their own words, the viewers, too, will not buy into it.

"Confidence. I think that speaks volumes to when you see me as soon as I walk through the tunnel to when I go right back in the tunnel, I have confidence and I, to an extent, believe everything that I say. Wrestling fans in today’s society, they’re not dumb. You can’t insult their intelligence. If you don’t believe what you’re saying or what you’re doing, they’re not going to believe it either. So the most successful wrestlers today have that confidence, that undeniable confidence," said Baker

Britt Baker will team up with Rebel to square off against Nyla Rose and veteran managerial personality Vickie Guerrero on next week's AEW Dynamite. Rose will be hoping to get one over Baker in the match to gain momentum ahead of her imminent shot at the AEW Women's Championship.

Do you think Britt Baker is the best top-level champion in women's wrestling today? Do you think Nyla Rose should dethrone Baker as the AEW Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun