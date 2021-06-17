AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker wants to become the best wrestler in the company

Dr. Britt Baker reached the pinnacle of her career last month by capturing the AEW Women's Championship for the first time. She accomplished the same by defeating Hikaru Shida, ending the Japanese star's year-long title reign in the process.

Speaking to the New York Daily News, Baker recently vowed to become the best overall wrestler in AEW, implying that the company sees her on the same level as some of its male superstars.

Britt Baker added that fans are the reason why she has reached the top of the women's division:

"I don’t see myself as a woman anymore. I see myself as an AEW superstar. Maybe it’s not a humble statement, but I see myself as one of the top stars in the company and that’s not just because of my talent. It’s how I’ve been booked and how the fans have reacted. The fans write the show. They dictate what happens next. The fans are on board for everything," said Dr. Britt Baker.

There is no doubt that audience reactions matter a lot, and to some extent, a live crowd's energetic feedback could influence the push of a wrestler moving forward.

What's next for Dr. Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite?

Dr. Britt Baker seems to have found her first challenger in the form of Nyla Rose. A few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Rose spoiled the championship celebration of AEW's resident dentist.

She flipped off the hamburgers and the rest of the food on the table, leaving the champion stunned in the ring.

This seems to be an interesting feud for Baker since Nyla Rose has previously defeated her. It is also worth noting that Rose is a former women's champion.

The Native Beast's size and strength make her formidable in this feud. Despite that, we don't expect her to be a threat to Baker's title run at this stage. The latter has just kickstarted her first women's championship reign, and it would be a shame if she loses the title this early.

Regardless of future outcomes, Nyla Rose and Britt Baker's feud is expected to elevate the women's division to newer heights.

Do you think Nyla Rose would be the perfect first challenger for Dr. Britt Baker?

