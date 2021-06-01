AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker receives a threat from an old enemy

Thunder Rosa has her sights set on the AEW Women's Championship after her arch-nemesis Britt Baker captured the title. At AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Baker defeated Hikaru Shida to become the new champion.

Despite being a heel, Britt Baker was wildly cheered throughout the match, indicating just how much the fans wanted to see her sit atop the mountain in AEW.

However, Baker's title reign could already be in serious jeopardy, with an old enemy emerging to challenge her. Ahead of her win against Reka Tehaka on AEW Dark Elevation, Thunder Rosa issued a warning to Britt Baker.

Rosa first congratulated Baker on her win and then threatened that new champions and new eras would also witness some old enemies emerging. Rosa further stated that Baker would be reminded of her fears when The Dentist see the former NWA Women's Champion demolish Tehaka.

"Congratulations to the new AEW Women's Champion. Britt Baker, yes you said that a new era of AEW women's division will start with you. But guess what, new champions and new eras come with old enemies. So tonight, Britt Baker, I'm gonna show you once more why you are still afraid of me. Because tonight, I'm going to beat the crap out of Reka Tehaka," said Thunder Rosa

Britt Baker will have a championship celebration segment on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, where Thunder Rosa could play the spoilsport, thereby cementing herself as the first opponent for the new AEW Women's Champion.

Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa have a storied rivalry in AEW

It's safe to say that the Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa rivalry was the catalyst for reviving the AEW women's division earlier this year. The two performers injected some much-needed energy into the roster with their tremendous matches.

The first match between the two was at AEW: Beach Break in February 2021, which Baker won. However, their second and highly appreciated Unsanctioned Lights Match on AEW Dynamite in March was won by Rosa.

As such, a third and decisive chapter in their rivalry makes all the sense in the world, which fans could witness sooner rather than later.

Are you happy with Britt Baker becoming the new AEW Women's Champion? Do you want Thunder Rosa to cut short her reign and become the new champion? Sound off in the comments section below.