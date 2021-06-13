AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker opens up about her relationship with veteran commentator

AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker recently opened up about her relationship with veteran commentator Tony Schiavone.

Baker realized her dream by dethroning Hikaru Shida to capture the AEW Women's title at Double or Nothing last month. Despite portraying a villainous character on screen, fans in attendance applauded AEW's resident dentist for her first title win in the promotion.

Dr. Britt Baker recently appeared as a guest on an episode of Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker. The AEW Women's Champion discussed various topics, most notably a moment she shared with Tony Schiavone after her title win at Double or Nothing.

“On the way out [of the ring] I ran into my friend, Tony Schiavone,” recalled Baker. “Which, was one of the best moments of my wrestling career when he was standing there and he just gives me a big hug. That was really cool because he has been right beside me on this rise to the top. Through thick, through thin, through good and bad, so he’s one of the most important people in my life, period. [Both] inside and outside of wrestling. So, for him to be there was awesome", said Britt Baker (H/T- WrestlingInc).

Dr. Britt Baker must have felt grateful to have a friend like Tony Schiavone who has been there for her during the ups and downs of her career.

Dr. Britt Baker reveals how she felt winning the AEW Women's title in front of a live audience

The Doctor is in and she's got some new bling 🦷 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/hmlxADU2S9 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 5, 2021

Dr. Britt Baker further stated that the fans in attendance were electric throughout her match. She added that the crowd's reaction made her night truly special:

“[It was] surreal,” shared Baker. “When we were going towards the end of the match, the crowd was shaking. Anything I was kicking out of, reversing, anything. They were so loud. It was truly electric. I had goosebumps. And when the bell rang and I won, it was deafening. And it’s cool and it’s surreal, and it’s everything you’ve ever dreamed of", said Britt Baker (H/T- WrestlingInc).

Double or Nothing is a night that Dr. Britt Baker will remember for years to come. Now that she has ascended to the top of the mountain, elevating the women's division to newer heights must be her top priority.

