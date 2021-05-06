AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida's Double or Nothing opponent announced 

AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida will put her title on the line at Double or Nothing 2021. Tonight, AEW announced her opponent during this week's Blood and Guts episode of Dynamite.

As expected, Britt Baker has emerged as the challenger and will battle it out with Shida for the title. Baker is the top-ranked women's athlete in AEW and is sure to be the biggest threat to Shida's title reign so far.

It's no secret that Baker is the most entertaining and well-rounded character in AEW's women's division. She has become a fan favorite over time, despite being a heel.

Baker's matches are consistently some of the best in the division. Her Lights Out clash against Thunder Rosa was one of the best in AEW history, irrespective of gender.

As good as Shida has been with the belt, fans are clamoring to see Baker as the new AEW Women's Champion. Double or Nothing seems to be the perfect occasion to embark on a new era with Baker as the face of division.

Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's Championship reign

Hikaru Shida became the AEW Women's Champion at Double or Nothing 2020, where she defeated Nyla Rose in a good match.

Despite all the criticism leveled towards AEW's treatment of its women's division, Shida has had an impressive title reign. She has defended her title successfully against stars like Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, and Ryo Mizunami in memorable matches.

Baker and Shida will tear the house down at this year's Double or Nothing in what could easily be the best match of the latter's title run.

What do you think of Britt Baker emerging as the challenger for the AEW Women's Championship? Do you think she'll be able to dethrone Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing? Sound off in the comments section below.