AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa seemingly accused of sabotaging title match on Dynamite, Britt Baker and former WWE Superstar respond

Former ROH star Erick Stevens took to Twitter to seemingly take a shot at AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa. He accused her of sabotaging the championship match against Marina Shafir last week on Dynamite.

La Mera Mera defended her title against The Problem last Wednesday. In the end, the former outsmarted the latter via a roll-up pinning combination. Shafir attacked Rosa afterward, but Toni Storm came to the rescue and promptly teased a challenge for the title.

However, the match wasn't well-received because of Rosa allegedly no-selling Shafir's moves. Former Ring of Honor star Erick Stevens (using the Twitter handle @ericinsarasota) thought La Mera Mera purposely "sandbagged" The Problem.

"It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a match where somebody so obviously tried to make themselves look better than their opponent by sandbagging and no selling, but I just saw a perfect example of it on Dynamite," he said.

You can check out the tweet below:

Although Stevens was not explicit in his mention of La Mera Mera in his initial tweets, he did reply to a fan who asked which match he was talking about with "Shafir/Rosa."

Stevens followed up the first tweet with another tweet by saying it is unfortunate when someone doesn't cooperate and makes their opponent look bad.

The former Ring of Honor star's tweets sparked noticeable reactions from Britt Baker, who liked the first tweet, and Shafir, who reacted to both.

AEW stars Britt Baker and Marina Shafir liking Erick Stevens tweets.

As of the moment, La Mera Mera hasn't responded to the accusations against her.

Thunder Rosa previously had issues with former AEW star

In an episode of Dynamite on September 16, 2020, the current AEW Women's Champion defended her NWA Women's Championship against Ivelisse. The match became a shoot fest after both competitors delivered stiff shots to one another.

Ivelisse was accused of non-cooperation but cleared her side in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. She defended herself by saying La Mera Mera was the one who wasn't really cooperating.

"When the day came, she [Rosa] didn’t want to do anything. I’m like, 'what? No, this match will be awesome.' But I’m also trying to knock it out of the park. Even at the start, with the slap, we went over that 1 million times, we knew. She forgets what comes after. I had no choice but to nudge her face. That’s when the shoot stuff happened,” Ivelisse said. [H/T SEScoops]

Right now, La Mera Mera isn't slated to defend her title anytime soon. Her next opponent will possibly be Toni Storm. It also remains to be seen what the fallout from the recent accusations will be and whether any of them will turn out to be true.

