AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa announces major non-wrestling project

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa recently shared a tweet announcing her new project, Brand Army.

La Mera Mera has gained a lot of momentum in the past few months, which ultimately led to her defeating Britt Baker in an incredible steel cage match at the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite. Since then, Rosa has gained a lot of appreciation for her tenacity and hard work.

With so much hype behind her, she introduced her new non-wrestling project. The Women's Champion took to Twitter to announce Brand Army, a new platform to engage, interact, and connect with her.

Check out the announcement below:

AEW star Thunder Rosa was recently honored in her hometown

To celebrate her All Elite Women's Championship win over Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in the 2022 edition of the "St. Patrick's Day Slam," March 16th in Bexar County, Texas, was renamed "Thunder Rosa Day."

Amid appreciation for her work, Rosa may already have a contender lined up for her title belt. Nyla Rose has already declared her intention to become the first-ever two-time AEW Women's Champion, having previously held the belt between February and May 2020.

"The Native Beast" and her manager Vickie Guerrero made their presence known on the March 23rd edition of Dynamite, ruining the new champion's celebration.

Nyla Rose is currently ranked first in the AEW women's rankings, with an impressive winning streak of 7-0 in the singles division. She will face Rosa at the second Battle of the Belts special this Saturday.

Fans are eager to see the current champion defend her belt against such a formidable opponent. What do you think of Thunder Rosa's new project? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Angana Roy