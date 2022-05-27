AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa names WWE Hall of Famer as her inspiration (Exclusive)

Thunder Rosa has traveled a long road to reach the top of the AEW women's division today. Surprisingly, her inspiration is not an All Elite star but a WWE one.

La Mera Mera has had the Women's World title in her sights since 2021. Earlier this year, she defeated Britt Baker for the belt in a grueling steel cage match. The victory firmly established her as one of the top-tier performers on Tony Khan's AEW roster.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rosa finally named her inspiration in the world of pro wrestling. Upon being asked the question, she expressed difficulty choosing one person but eventually made up her mind and chose the three-time WWE Women's Champion and Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix.

"Beth Phoenix. She's very inspiring." (8:31)

You can check out the full video here:

Thunder Rosa is currently gearing up for a title defense match against Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who comes up on top after all is said and done.

What is WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix up to these days?

While Thunder Rosa seems to have found her home in AEW, Beth Phoenix is still a part of WWE.

The Hall of Famer has had a distinguished career in the pro wrestling industry. Apart from being a highly decorated athlete, she has also played the role of a color commentator in the NXT brand. Moreover, she has also made sporadic in-ring appearances alongside her husband Edge.

With Rosa and Phoenix being integral parts of two rival promotions, the chances of seeing them interact with each other professionally seem slim. Only time will tell if these two stars will ever get the opportunity to share a ring somewhere down the line.

