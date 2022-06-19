"I live rent free on peoples minds" - AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa responds to former WWE Superstar's challenge

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has accepted a challenge from former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie (fka Franky Monet).

During AAA's TripleMania XXX: Tijuana, Valkyrie made an appearance while bringing her AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. La Wera Loca then issued a challenge for La Mera Mera to wrestle her in AAA and determine who the best female wrestler in Mexico really is.

Rosa immediately accepted the challenge, saying Valkyrie knew where she lived and her phone number. The AEW Women's Champion then took to Twitter to address the challenge from Valkyrie.

"I live rent free on peoples minds…. Yall know where to find me. LFG @luchalibreaaa @thetayavalkyrie," Rosa tweeted.

Check out La Mera Mera's response below:

Valkyrie and Rosa have faced each other before, with La Wera Loca winning five times, including retaining the Reina de Reinas Championship in 2016. With their rivalry reignited, it will be interesting to see the stakes of their potential rematch.

Wrestling fans are down with AEW's Thunder Rosa versus AAA's Taya Valkyrie

After Thunder Rosa's response to Taya Valkyrie's challenge, fans quickly gave their reactions on Twitter. They expressed excitement over the potential mega match-up between the two women's champions.

A fan stated that the cross-promotional matches were great for wrestling, allowing wrestlers to face different competitors.

Meanwhile, one user showed their love for La Mera Mera but ultimately picked La Wera Loca because they go way back.

While Valkyrie is not tightly bound to any promotion as she was just making appearances for IMPACT and AAA, this fan had an interesting theory that she might go to AEW. She recently expressed her interest in working there, especially with her husband, Johnny Elite and Lucha Brothers.

In addition, one fan was all in to pay big bucks just to see Rosa and Valkyrie collide with each other.

While one user picked Valkyrie because they "go way back," Rosa also found a supporter of her own as this fan chose her to win the potential match-up.

As a result, fans were all in for a champion versus champion bout between Thunder Rosa and Taya Valkyrie. Time will only tell when the match will occur and if their respective titles will be on the line.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far