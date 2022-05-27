AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa addresses Serena Deeb's controversial promo, explains why her journey was tougher (Exclusive)

Remember that controversial promo on AEW Dynamite from Serena Deeb? The one where she spoke about the trials and tribulations that had brought her to the dance, toughening her up for the grand stage?

From being asked to get breast implants to shaving her head, AEW star Serena Deeb heavily implied to have had a difficult time in WWE. So, we asked her opponent from AEW Double or Nothing 2022 to weigh in on her incendiary words. This is what Thunder Rosa said:

"I got my own opinions about the choices that people make to be accepted in different places at different times. I personally would have taken the same route if I believed that was going to help me to get where I wanna be. But I did something. And you know what? When you are yourself in a business like this, it's way harder to be accepted. Because you have to conform right?" (2.53-3.23)

Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo "You know my trials and tribulations, you know how hard it was to be a woman in the business in that era & I still got no respect. I put breast implants into my body just to satisfy some old perverts." -- Serena Deeb #AEWDynamite "You know my trials and tribulations, you know how hard it was to be a woman in the business in that era & I still got no respect. I put breast implants into my body just to satisfy some old perverts." -- Serena Deeb #AEWDynamite

Despite the many hardships Deeb faced, Rosa believes that her path, where she was herself, was just as tough of a road. The fact that she did not give in to pressure forged her in a different kind of fire:

"Everybody knows that, me as Thunder Rosa, I do whatever I want. And I have done my career the way I've wanted to do it and I said things are going to happen to me because of me, not because I did cosmetic changes. She was at a time when things were different. But now I feel like I made a choice from the moment I decided to be a professional wrestler." (3.23-3.51)

Catch the entire conversation with the AEW Women's World Champion right below.

The AEW Women's World Championship is on the line!

Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb have had many memorable battles in the past. Once again, they will square off at Double or Nothing 2022 with the biggest prize in the All Elite Wrestling women's division on the line.

Double or Nothing will be LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 04:30 Hrs (04:30 am IST) onwards on Monday, May 30th, 2022. Eurosport can also be live-streamed on the discovery+ app.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

Edited by Genci Papraniku