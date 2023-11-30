"AEW won me over tonight" - Bully Ray explains Tony Khan's counter to WWE after latest Dynamite

AEW offered another episode of Dynamite this week, with the Continental Classic being under the spotlight. Following the show, Bully Ray said he had figured out Tony Khan's approach in response to WWE's entertainment-based style.

While WWE boasts of having the best sports entertainment product in the world, Bully Ray believed Tony Khan was angling for All Elite Wrestling to be a more wrestling-heavy alternative.

The Continental Classic is the perfect showcase of different wrestling styles, with little emphasis on the storylines or a larger narrative.

On Busted Open After Dark, Bully Ray was impressed by the in-ring action and could see how Tony Khan wanted his company to be different from WWE.

"I just want to say that AEW won me over tonight with the show and the really strong wrestling. I believe the WWE is going in one direction, with sports entertainment, and Tony is going the complete other direction with a pro wrestling-heavy product." [2:36 - 3:00]

While Bully Ray wasn't sure if All Elite Wrestling's modus operandi would help increase its fanbase, the WWE Hall of Famer congratulated Tony Khan and his team for putting together a show full of solid performances.

Bully Ray comments on AEW's Continental Classic

Multiple matches in All Elite Wrestling's latest tournament took place on Dynamite, and Bully Ray was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the bouts.

The tag team legend admitted he generally wasn't a fan of tournaments in professional wrestling. Bully Ray also didn't like the highly acclaimed G1 Climax, even though he had the utmost respect for NJPW's offering and the talents that compete in it.

For someone who isn't too amazed by wrestling tourneys, the Continental Classic has proved to be a delightful presentation thus far, according to Ray.

"I've got to put AEW over tonight. Before the show started, I knew we were getting this Continental Classic tonight. And I said to myself, 'I'm not a big fan of tournaments.' I'm not that big of a fan of the G1 in New Japan. I have a lot of respect in the world for it; I have all the respect in the world for the talent." [1:36 - 2:00]

