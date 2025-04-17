AEW World Champion Jon Moxley suffers huge career blow 

Jon Moxley had a tight grip on AEW as the reigning World Champion for months. However, this week on live television, the former WWE Superstar suffered a huge setback.

During AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta defended the Trios World Championship against The Opps. Moxley filled in for his injured teammate PAC, while Powerhouse Hobbs replaced HOOK.

The main event for this week's Dynamite was a stellar showdown. It saw both factions go up against each other with everything in their respective arsenals. Moreover, the match became chaotic after Willow Nightingale, Swerve Strickland, and Marina Shafir also made their presence felt.

However, the finish to the match left everyone stunned. Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe were the two legal men battling in the ring. Joe countered his move and locked Mox in the Coquina Clutch, making the AEW World Champion pass out.

This led to not only The Death Riders losing the AEW World Trios Titles but also Jon Moxley losing a major match by knockout after a long time. With a huge setback to his top-tier AEW career, it remains to be seen how the Purveyor of Violence will emerge from it.

