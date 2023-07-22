AEW world champion, MJF, recently revealed that he has something special in store for the fans of his tag team with Adam Cole after their recent success in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.

"Better Than You Bay Bay" has taken the wrestling world by storm in a span of just a month. The amazing chemistry and slowly developing bromance between AEW world champion, MJF, and Adam Cole has become must-watch television and the team's popularity has skyrocketed in recent weeks as well.

Well, that's what their merchandise sales numbers are saying. Maxwell and Cole released a shirt with "Better Than You Bay Bay" on it a few weeks ago and the merch went on to record more sales than any other AEW shirts this year, according to recent reports.

Meanwhile, after the swashbuckling success of their first piece of merchandise, it seems fans won't have to wait much longer for another big surprise. The AEW world champion recently took to Twitter to share exciting news regarding upcoming merchandise while reacting to the success of the previous one.

"We got another one cooking," Maxwell reacted to the impressive merch sales.

MJF and Adam Cole are set to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championship

"Better Than You Bay Bay" has been on a roll ever since the odd pairing of Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole was made official as they eventually ended up winning the whole Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament, and as a result, the duo will square off against the current AEW tag team champions, FTR, for the title.

The showdown is set to take place next week on Collision. Furthermore, fans can expect a surprising moment during or after the match, that could lead MJF and Cole to capturing tag team gold.

Regardless, the All Elite promotion has struck gold with this unlikely alliance, which keeps getting interesting week after week. It will be interesting to see how things will play out between the two.

