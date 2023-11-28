AEW World Champion MJF reveals major injury in deleted tweet

It's been a chaotic week in the world of professional wrestling, and the news of AEW World Champion MJF suffering a major injury is just the latest shocker on the pile.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been carrying AEW's main event scene as the world champion. The 27-year-old currently has several major storylines converging around him and holds both the company's world title and the ROH Tag Team Championship.

However, his current run may come to an abrupt end sooner than fans expected. MJF took to X today and revealed that he had suffered a torn labrum. In the now-deleted tweet, The Salt of the Earth confirmed that he would still defend his title at AEW Worlds End on December 30.

Amid the update, Friedman also affirmed his belief in All Elite Wrestling in the wake of an avalanche of negativity aimed at the promotion due to CM Punk's WWE return.

"I just got an MRI. I tore my labrum in my left shoulder. I'll be defending my title at worlds end. I believe in AEW," MJF wrote.

Following up on Maxwell's deleted tweet, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed that the young star had indeed suffered a torn labrum but is expected to continue wrestling. Sapp noted that MJF is hoping to treat the injury without surgery.

A torn labrum that requires surgery usually leads to 4-6 months of recovery time. If The Salt of the Earth ends up needing a procedure to fix it, fans should expect Samoa Joe to claim the AEW World Championship at the Worlds End pay-per-view.

