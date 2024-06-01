AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland sends a message to Shawn Michaels and Sexyy Red

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland recently sent a message to Shawn Michaels and Sexyy Red. He gave a shoutout to the two personalities.

On the May 28 edition of NXT, Sexyy Red made her debut appearance in WWE. She announced that she will be hosting NXT Battleground. She also unveiled the new NXT North American Women's Championship at the show.

Swerve Strickland was the special guest on the latest edition of Bootleg Kev. During the podcast show, he was asked if he had seen the viral video of Sexyy Red and HBK singing "Sexy Boy" together in a car.

He replied that he had seen the video and even gave a shout-out to the two superstars. Swerve said:

"Shout out to Sexyy Red and Shawn [Michaels]. Shoutout to them." [25:07 - 25:14]

Swerve Strickland is in still contact with Shawn Michaels

During the Bootleg Kev podcast, Swerve Strickland was also asked if he was still in touch with anyone from WWE. The AEW star replied by saying that his friends from WWE often pop up in his DMs and inboxes. He also stated that he chats with The Heartbreak Kid.

"People reached out. They show love. I never left with a bad rapport. Shawn Michaels and me still say like Happy Father's Day, Happy Birthday, and stuff like that... He definitely one of my favorites. " [25:21 - 25:46]

The Realest Star was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for two years. He worked under the banner from 2019 to 2021 under the ring name Isiah "Swerve" Scott. He held the NXT North American Championship once in the company.

He was also part of the stable Hit Row which comprised B-Fab, Top Dolla, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis. He was released from the company alongside his stable mates on November 18, 2021.

