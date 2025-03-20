AEW World Championship's fate sealed on Dynamite

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite witnessed a hellicious bout with the World Championship on the line. As the dust settled, the fate of the title was sealed for the company's next major event.

During the March 19 edition of Dynamite, Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against the Rated-R Superstar, Cope. The bout was a Street Fight, which was a rematch from the Revolution pay-per-view that ended in a somewhat controversial manner, with Moxley retaining his title.

The match was gruesome, as Moxley and Cope exchanged blows and inflicted maximum damage. They used foreign objects and very hard-hitting moves to put each other down. Moreover, multiple stars interfered and tried to help Moxley and Cope.

In the end, Jon Moxley locked in the sleeper hold to pick up the win over Cope. Following the match, AEW officially announced that Moxley would defend his World title against Swerve Strickland at the Dynasty pay-per-view.

Swerve Strickland defeated Ricochet at Revolution to become the No.1 contender for the title. He even had a brief altercation with Moxley at the end of that event. So it will be interesting to see them square off at Dynasty with the richest prize in the company at stake.

