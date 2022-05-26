"A really, really, really good match" - AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa is willing to face another top current champion (Exclusive)

Two exemplary stars currently dominate the AEW women's division. On the one hand, AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has set the world ablaze with her competitive matches. On the other, the powerhouse Jade Cargill has been destroying everyone in her path with her strength and swagger.

So, of course, when Thunder Rosa spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling at length, we had to ask her about a potential Champion vs. Champion showdown. Could Rosa take on the dominant TBS Champion in every fan's dream match? She answered:

"Yeah, I love challenges. She's becoming a better opponent. She's becoming a better athlete in the ring. So, I know from when I last faced her which was in December, I know if this happened in the future, it would be a really, really, really good match." (5.16-5.41)

For the benefit of our readers, the last time these two reigning women's Champions of All Elite Wrestling clashed (neither held any gold then), Cargill was victorious in the encounter. The match took place at New Year's Smash on December 29, 2021.

Both AEW Champions will head into battle this weekend in massive clashes

Riju Dasgupta @rdore2000



Catch THUNDER ROSA! In conversation with the #AEW World Women's Champion for an interview that will air soon on @SKWrestling_ Catch @thunderrosa22 vs. @SerenaDeeb this weekend at Double or Nothing. This is not a match you can miss out on. THUNDER ROSA! In conversation with the #AEW World Women's Champion for an interview that will air soon on @SKWrestling_. Catch @thunderrosa22 vs. @SerenaDeeb this weekend at Double or Nothing. This is not a match you can miss out on. https://t.co/yIlN8ytSu4

Thunder Rosa will defend the Women's World Championship against Serena Deeb in a clash that has become personal. The two women have faced each other both in All Elite Wrestling and elsewhere, so expect their chemistry to be off the charts.

Meanwhile, Jade Cargill will look to dominate her opponent Anna Jay with the TBS Championship on the line.

Fans in India can catch all of the action on Eurosport and Eurosport HD from 4.30 AM on Monday, May 30th. Eurosport can also be live-streamed on the Discovery+ app.

