AEW wrestler MJF reveals his method for manipulating crowds

Fightful Select recently reported that MJF had talked about his AEW feud with Cody Rhodes and also said talked about how he approached wrestling.

Talking about his feud with Cody Rhodes, MJF stated that he would have gone about his feud with Cody differently and would take another approach towards the feud.

MJF also talked about how he extensively studied old wrestling tapes so that he could learn how to manipulate crowds better. He noted that he studied wrestling tapes from before he was born and even said that he felt that was something that more wrestlers should do.

MJF's wrestling run in AEW

MJF was a major wrestler in AEW from the first day of the company. Although MJF appeared as a heel, he was friendly and was a supporter of Cody Rhodes. However, suddenly during Cody Rhodes’ AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match against Chris Jericho, MJF threw in the towel on Cody’s behalf. Cody was naturally upset, given that the stipulation of the match stated that if he lost, he would never be able to compete for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship again.

MJF was not done. Following the match, he turned on Cody Rhodes, hitting him with a low blow. The two went on to have a feud after that, where MJF used his bodyguard Wardlow, as well as his Dynamite Diamond ring, to get a win over Cody after he made his jump through hoops to get the match in the first place.

Since then, MJF has been involved in various feuds, and has most recently become involved with Chris Jericho, looking to join The Inner Circle. The two had a controversial segment called Dinner Debonaire, where MJF and Chris Jericho broke out in dance and song.

Chris Jericho and MJF just had a spontaneous musical number. Live on Dynamite. 😭🔥



2020 is fucking crazy man. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/scISxf8zJa — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) October 22, 2020

The two of them are now set to face each other at AEW: Full Gear, AEW’s pay-per-view event set to be broadcast this weekend. If MJF is able to win, he will be able to join The Inner Circle. While Chris Jericho appeared to be ambivalent about MJF joining The Inner Circle heading into the match, but the rest of The Inner Circle members made their disdain for MJF well known.