AEW wrestler no-sells Jon Moxley; immediately stands up after finisher

During the latest episode of Dynamite, AEW star Jon Moxley faced Mark Briscoe in the Continental Classic Gold League tournament.

The match started with a fierce exchange of strikes between the two competitors. Moxley took control early on, attacking Briscoe in the corner. However, Briscoe quickly fought back, showing his resilience.

During one pivotal moment, Moxley executed his signature move, the paradigm shift, on Mark Briscoe. To everyone's surprise, the 38-year-old no-sold the move. He immediately stood up and retaliated with a powerful dropkick.

Despite Briscoe's impressive counter, Jon Moxley ultimately emerged victorious. Moxley delivered a devastating stomp to Mark Briscoe, followed by his death rider move to secure the win.

This was the third match of the Continental Classic Gold League tournament, where Moxley earned three points.

Stars like Swerve Strickland and Jay White have also earned three points by winning their respective matches on Dynamite. As the tournament progresses, it will be interesting to see which stars come out on top.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds when the Continental Classic Blue League of the tournament begins on Collision.

What are your thoughts on Mark Briscoe's no-sell on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.