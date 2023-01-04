WWE and AEW stars react to Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) first appearance in wrestling ring following walkout

Mercedes Moné just made her official debut in NJPW and social media went wild as this confirmed her departure from WWE. In response to her entrance and attack on KAIRI, her fellow wrestlers wasted no time in sharing their two cents.

The Firm member Lee Moriarty seemed very impressed with Mercedes' new look and took to social media to compliment the star on reinventing herself.

"Mercedes new look goes crazy #WK17" - Lee Moriarty Tweeted.

Tamina Snuka, Moné's rival and occasional tag-team partner, also took to social media to react to her former colleague's debut.

WWE Superstar Tamina simply took to Twitter with a single emoji to single how proud she was.

Former AEW star Joey Janela was not too impressed, and seemingly couldn't stand her new entrance theme song.

"Sasha banks theme sounds like the fake WWE network New Jack theme#WK17" Janela Tweeted.

After Mercedes Moné took to Instagram to break her silence on her debut, many more former WWE stars took to the comment section to react to her new attitude and look.

Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie invited Mercedes to join her over in Lucha Libre AAA.

CJ Perry simply reacted in awe to the star's new look.

Despite congratulating her on Twitter, Samuray Del Sol showed support for his friend yet again.

It remains to be seen what Mercedes Moné will do next, now that she's not with WWE. Scores of fans are already speculating that she could feature on AEW soon.

