Adam Cole claims AEW star set up Kyle O'Reilly debut

AEW star Adam Cole has claimed that the debut of Kyle O'Reilly at the 'Holiday Bash' edition of AEW Dynamite was down to the work of long-time friend of Cole and O'Reilly, Bobby Fish.

The explanation from Adam Cole came from this week's episode of Being the Elite entitled 'Christmas Surprise'. The narrative being carried through the episode was that Adam Cole had the ultimate Christmas surprise for The Young Bucks. That surprise ended up being Kyle O'Reilly's arrival.

O'Reilly, mere weeks after appearing at the last major NXT event of the year 'WarGames', ran through the audience during Adam Cole's match with Orange Cassidy. With the referee's back turned, O'Reilly laid out Cassidy with a series of strikes, allowing Cole to pick up the win.

Robert DeFelice @dudefelice Adam Cole tells The Young Bucks that Kyle O'Reilly can make them a supergroup in AEW (via December 27 BTE) Adam Cole tells The Young Bucks that Kyle O'Reilly can make them a supergroup in AEW (via December 27 BTE) https://t.co/svliTaHN4r

The BTE episode shows a unique angle of the moment that The Young Bucks approached the ring to confront the team formerly known as 'The Undisputed Era'.

"AEW doesn't know what hit them" - Adam Cole

The episode concludes with an elated Adam Cole telling his SuperKliq stablemates that together, along with Fish & O'Reilly, they can be the ultimate group. The Bucks decide to leave Cole alone, wishing him a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Fans of AEW will see this as the first seed planted in the inevitable feud between the former Undisputed Era of NXT and The Elite.

The Elite are - of course - down a man right now, as founding member and former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is on the sidelines rehabbing multiple injuries.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Only 2 days to New Year’s Smash, the last #AEWDynamite ever on TNT; perfect to wrap with our biggest @dailysplace tv crowd yet & @JRsBBQ ’s return! There will be GREAT wrestling + SURREAL scenes when some of the biggest names in the wrestling enter Daily’s Place for their 1st time Only 2 days to New Year’s Smash, the last #AEWDynamite ever on TNT; perfect to wrap with our biggest @dailysplace tv crowd yet & @JRsBBQ’s return! There will be GREAT wrestling + SURREAL scenes when some of the biggest names in the wrestling enter Daily’s Place for their 1st time https://t.co/W5X6qGj0HU

While AEW fans will have to wait for that story to kick into high gear, they won't have to wait long to see Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly on the same team once again.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions will team for the first time at the 'New Year's Smash' edition of AEW Dynamite to take on the team of Orange Cassidy and Best Friends, Chuck Taylor and Trent.

Also Read Article Continues below

Could The Elite vs. the former Undisputed Era end up being the AEW Feud of the Year in 2022? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could we see a WWE reunion in AEW? A living legend reacts.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win in a Trios match? The Elite The Undisputed Era 3 votes so far