"I was stunned" - AEW President Tony Khan on his reaction to WWE releasing former RAW Superstar 

Tony Khan recently revealed that he was genuinely "stunned" when WWE chose to let go of Keith Lee, prompting the AEW boss to bring him under his umbrella.

The Limitless One had quite a topsy-turvy career in the global juggernaut. After carving a unique place for himself on NXT's roster, he seemed destined for success on the main roster. However, as it turned out, Lee's run on WWE RAW turned out to be a damp squib, majorly due to poor booking decisions.

Gracious Lee @RealKeithLee Clearly I was interrupted...



But Bridgeport, I heard you calling my name all the way in the back LIVE! That's love. And I reciprocate. Thank you. Clearly I was interrupted...But Bridgeport, I heard you calling my name all the way in the back LIVE! That's love. And I reciprocate. Thank you. https://t.co/3nWhI9L20H

Keith Lee was released by WWE in November 2021, after which it became clear that it was only a matter of time before Khan signed the talented performer.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling Podcast, Tony Khan confessed that he was a big fan of the former NXT Champion.

He added that he was eager to sign Lee upon learning about his WWE release. Furthermore, Khan said he was "thrilled" to have Keith Lee make his debut for the company on the Dynamite's February 9th edition.

This is what Khan had to say:

“I am a huge fan of Keith’s work,” Khan stated. “I am a huge Keith Lee fan and when Keith became available, I was stunned. But I was very eager to jump on it and sign Keith. So I was thrilled to have Keith debut on AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite this week and, you know, he was a big part." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Tony Khan credits Keith Lee for AEW Dynamite's rating success

The AEW President also pointed out that The Limitless One's arrival played a key role in Dynamite's impressive ratings for the episode. Tony Khan expressed his happiness over the fact that the Wednesday night show defeated big-wigs like the NBA, Olympics, and South Park in viewership.

“The anticipation of his arrival and the big free agent signing and Keith Lee in AEW was a big part of AEW being the number one show on all cable on Wednesday. We finished ahead of the NBA, ahead of everything, South Park, a great show that I love, and ahead of the Olympics on USA.” added Tony Khan

Jack Cassidy  @RealJackCassidy



Keith Lee, Wardlow, and Hobbs so far! My All-Beef Face of the Revolution Match can still happen!



#AEWRampage HOBBS WINS!!!Keith Lee, Wardlow, and Hobbs so far! My All-Beef Face of the Revolution Match can still happen! HOBBS WINS!!!Keith Lee, Wardlow, and Hobbs so far! My All-Beef Face of the Revolution Match can still happen! 😃🙌#AEWRampage https://t.co/f5xcRBYGeb

Keith Lee defeated Private Party's Isiah Kassidy on his debut, thanks to which he qualified for the Face of the Revolution match at Revolution 2022.

Did you enjoy The Limitless One's All Elite Wrestling debut? Do you see him winning the Ladder match at the March 6th pay-per-view?

Edited by Debottam Saha