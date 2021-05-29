AEW's Sammy Guevara recalls learning an important lesson from Booker T

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently looked back at training with Booker T and how the two-time WWE Hall of Famer taught him one of the most important lessons.

Guevara was a student at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school in 2010, learning his craft under the guidance of the WCW legend.

Sammy Guevara Talks AEW Double or Nothing, Training with Booker T, Goals https://t.co/y9mZ3tUfY2 via @BleacherReport — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 28, 2021

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Guevara stated that Booker T, despite being fairly busy back then, was available whenever the students needed him. Recalling the lesson, the AEW star said Booker T had called him into his room moments before his in-ring debut to inquire if he was ready.

"I trained there in 2010. Book was still somewhat busy back then but whenever he was ever there, he would give us all the time he had. One of the lessons he imparted on me might be something he didn't even realize affected me the way it did. He called me into his office before my first-ever match and asked me if I was ready," said Guevara

Guevara revealed that although he claimed to be prepared, the former WWE Champion could recognize the nervousness on his face. Booker T assured him it was okay if he had a bad outing, as it's just a little piece of his life and that he can learn from the mistake and have a better tomorrow.

"I think he could tell I was nervous and told me 'Look, if the worst thing that happens to you is you go out there and have a bad match, life is going to be OK.' I remember that to this day because we get so caught up in our own heads with what is going on in the moment and that's not your whole life. It's just a little piece of it. If you make a mistake, you can learn from it and have a better tomorrow." said Guevara

Sammy Guevara is set to be in action at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

Sammy Guevara and his The Inner Circle stablemates will lock horns with The Pinnacle in a Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. If The Inner Circle loses, they'll have to disband the faction for good.

Whatever happens this week the #InnerCircle is always my family pic.twitter.com/6Jz002YlDO — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) May 26, 2021

Given how well the feud has been built and the stakes in place, there's a possibility the match could be the main event of the night instead of the AEW Championship three-way clash.

Do you think The Inner Circle would wrestle its last match as a team at AEW Double or Nothing? Sound off in the comments section.