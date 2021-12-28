"We try to make it about the wrestling" - Tony Khan takes huge shot at WWE creative

AEW president and head of creative Tony Khan has thrown another verbal barb in the direction of WWE, this time at its creative team.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Did you know #AEWDynamite on Wednesdays on @TNTdrama has beaten EVERY single show on @FoxNews for 6 straight weeks? Surely @FOXNews knows as they like talking tv ratings; maybe they should focus on their content instead of playing boar on the floor. See you TONIGHT @ #AEWRampage Did you know #AEWDynamite on Wednesdays on @TNTdrama has beaten EVERY single show on @FoxNews for 6 straight weeks? Surely @FOXNews knows as they like talking tv ratings; maybe they should focus on their content instead of playing boar on the floor. See you TONIGHT @ #AEWRampage https://t.co/2NpUxCKqsS

Speaking to 1010XL in Jacksonville, Tony Khan was asked what separates AEW from WWE and why fans would gravitate towards AEW.

Khan's response has garnered quite a bit of discussion as he proceeded to take a jab at the WWE creative process.

"We try not to do the same matches every week, rematch, rematch, rematch, I know some of you are familiar with that where wrestling companies go around with the same guys and girls wrestling every night. It's not like that here. We have fresh matches and fresh stories. We try to make it about the wrestling and not the sideshow. I think that's what a lot of fans have gravitated towards. I grew up a big wrestling fan and it's giving me a sense of how to present it to the fans where you know every week you get great matches, kick a** stuff, good surprises, and it's one of the reasons fans have gravitated towards AEW." (H/T Fightful)

Tony Khan also compared WWE's creative process to that of a Hollywood sketch comedy program.

"I don't have 27 Hollywood writers sitting around, writing sketch comedy for the show. We do great wrestling matches. The wrestling that a lot of people in Jacksonville and the south east grew up on. That's the wrestling I grew up on and I love it. For me, it starts at the top and because I am a big wrestling fan, I try to put on matches that the fans want to see. I try not to screw over the fans." (H/T Fightful)

Tony Khan means what he says when it comes to the idea of putting on great wrestling matches.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Only 2 days to New Year’s Smash, the last #AEWDynamite ever on TNT; perfect to wrap with our biggest @dailysplace tv crowd yet & @JRsBBQ ’s return! There will be GREAT wrestling + SURREAL scenes when some of the biggest names in the wrestling enter Daily’s Place for their 1st time Only 2 days to New Year’s Smash, the last #AEWDynamite ever on TNT; perfect to wrap with our biggest @dailysplace tv crowd yet & @JRsBBQ’s return! There will be GREAT wrestling + SURREAL scenes when some of the biggest names in the wrestling enter Daily’s Place for their 1st time https://t.co/W5X6qGj0HU

The AEW TBS Championship tournament continues with a semi-final contest between Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill.

A pair of trio matches will take place with 2point0 and Daniel Garcia taking on Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz. Kyle O'Reilly will also make his AEW in ring debut, teaming up with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish as they take on Orange Cassidy and Best Friends, Chuck Taylor and Trent.

