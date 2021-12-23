×
Create
Notifications

Kyle O'Reilly breaks silence after AEW debut

Kyle O&#039;Reilly made a surprising debut on AEW Dynamite
Kyle O'Reilly made a surprising debut on AEW Dynamite
Faden Cloete
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Dec 23, 2021 05:40 PM IST
News

Former WWE NXT star Kyle O'Reilly made his AEW debut last night and immediately teamed up with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish. After the episode, O'Reilly took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

In a tweet, O'Reilly thanked AEW President Tony Khan for the opportunity. KOR also thanked his fans for their support:

Life is crazy and I’m very grateful that my professional wrestling abilities have taken me to a new frontier in which to explore my ass-kicking ways. Proud to be apart of @AEW and thanks to @TonyKhan for the opportunity.
If you’re a fan of mine from elsewhere I hope you continue to support me. If you’re new to KOR prepare to see a man that pours his f’n soul into that ring every night and has an unquenchable thirst for cans of whoop ass.

Kyle O'Reilly's debut was anticipated by fans ever since he decided not to re-sign with WWE. O'Reilly has personally known Adam Cole and Bobby Fish for years, capturing several titles alongside the latter.

O'Reilly had a decent singles run in NXT before jumping ship to AEW. KOR's move to AEW might be because of his personal history with Cole and Fish, or he could simply be looking for new challenges.

KOR will surely reveal his reasons sooner rather than later, and until then fans will have a lot to speculate.

Has Adam Cole betrayed the Young Bucks for The Undisputed Era in AEW?

The game has changed @AEW https://t.co/i3nCFk0dXv

Adam Cole seemingly chose his former WWE partners over The Young Bucks after his match on AEW Dynamite. While Cole has not made any statements yet, he could be remembering the brief exchange he had with Kenny Omega a few weeks ago.

Cole wanted to lead The Elite in Omega's absence but, now that O'Reilly's in AEW, he has his group back. If Cole has turned his back on The Elite, he'll be pushing hard for one of the titles in AEW.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

While it'll be sad not to see Cole paired with the Bucks, he will now be able to show fans in AEW why he is the Top Guy.

Bray Wyatt's former partner wants to reunite with him in AEW. Click here for the exclusive interview

Edited by Abhinav Singh
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who do you prefer Adam Cole with?

The Elite.

The Undisputed Era.

15 votes so far

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी