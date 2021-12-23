Kyle O'Reilly breaks silence after AEW debut

Former WWE NXT star Kyle O'Reilly made his AEW debut last night and immediately teamed up with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish. After the episode, O'Reilly took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

In a tweet, O'Reilly thanked AEW President Tony Khan for the opportunity. KOR also thanked his fans for their support:

Kyle O'Reilly @KORcombat Life is crazy and I’m very grateful that my professional wrestling abilities have taken me to a new frontier in which to explore my ass-kicking ways. Proud to be apart of @AEW and thanks to @TonyKhan for the opportunity. Life is crazy and I’m very grateful that my professional wrestling abilities have taken me to a new frontier in which to explore my ass-kicking ways. Proud to be apart of @AEW and thanks to @TonyKhan for the opportunity.

Kyle O'Reilly @KORcombat If you’re a fan of mine from elsewhere I hope you continue to support me. If you’re new to KOR prepare to see a man that pours his f’n soul into that ring every night and has an unquenchable thirst for cans of whoop ass. If you’re a fan of mine from elsewhere I hope you continue to support me. If you’re new to KOR prepare to see a man that pours his f’n soul into that ring every night and has an unquenchable thirst for cans of whoop ass.

Kyle O'Reilly's debut was anticipated by fans ever since he decided not to re-sign with WWE. O'Reilly has personally known Adam Cole and Bobby Fish for years, capturing several titles alongside the latter.

O'Reilly had a decent singles run in NXT before jumping ship to AEW. KOR's move to AEW might be because of his personal history with Cole and Fish, or he could simply be looking for new challenges.

KOR will surely reveal his reasons sooner rather than later, and until then fans will have a lot to speculate.

Has Adam Cole betrayed the Young Bucks for The Undisputed Era in AEW?

Adam Cole seemingly chose his former WWE partners over The Young Bucks after his match on AEW Dynamite. While Cole has not made any statements yet, he could be remembering the brief exchange he had with Kenny Omega a few weeks ago.

Cole wanted to lead The Elite in Omega's absence but, now that O'Reilly's in AEW, he has his group back. If Cole has turned his back on The Elite, he'll be pushing hard for one of the titles in AEW.

While it'll be sad not to see Cole paired with the Bucks, he will now be able to show fans in AEW why he is the Top Guy.

