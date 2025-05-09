After Je'Von Evans, Ricochet publicly opposes top WWE RAW star

Ricochet started a social media war with WWE NXT upstart Je'Von Evans in recent memory. Following that online altercation, another RAW superstar became his target upon his own proclamation.

The superstar who is currently absent from Monday Night RAW is Big Bronson Reed. A heated exchange took place between Je'Von Evans and the current AEW star when a fan called Evans a top young prospect, and Ricochet claimed that he would squash Evans in a match.

The war of words continued to escalate on social media, with the NXT prospect berating him for leaving the global giant to wrestle for the small crowd AEW drew. Similarly, the One and Only also took shots at Evans, for not achieving any significant accolades and still wrestling in front of a limited audience in WWE NXT.

Bronson Reed noticed this altercation and decided to intervene. The injured RAW star posted a statement on his social media handle claiming to be better than any superstar on any roster.

"How about this. Im better than anyone on any roster, anywhere and ever!"

The former WWE Superstar seemingly opposed the claim by not saying a word but dropping a GIF via his X (fka Twitter) handle to disagree with The Tsunami of RAW.

Ricochet has been praised by AEW CEO Tony Khan himself

Ricochet has been a part of AEW since making his debut at the All In 2024 event. The One and Only superstar has had a remarkable tenure so far, which has also earned him the praise of the company's President and CEO, Tony Khan.

In a conversation with Z100 New York, Khan called Samantha Irvin's man one of the most compelling characters on television and hoped that he would remain in AEW till the end of his wrestling career.

"He’s fantastic. He’s an incredible wrestler, he’s also a great talker and he has a great personality and it’s about giving him an opportunity to showcase that... He’s certainly really leaned into it and has found himself and he’s building one of the best characters I think in wrestling, which is the villain Ricochet that we see on TV right now. He’s one of the most compelling and interesting people in wrestling in my personal opinion. I’m proud that AEW has Ricochet on our roster for years to come and hopefully forever because that guy is a star."

With Tony Khan very high on the former WWE United States Champion, it will be interesting to see his journey moving forward in the All Elite landscape.

