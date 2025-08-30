After Roman Reigns, another top star set for 1000 days as champion

After Roman Reigns achieved the spectacular feat of a 1000-day reign as world champion in 2023, another top star is now set to reach a similar milestone. This is proof that they are one of the most dominant stars today.Athena has been holding the ROH Women's World Championship for 993 days and counting. After becoming the longest reigning champion in the company's history, she aimed to cross several bigger milestones, such as holding the title for two years, and now, she is set to hit another one, with her reign about to touch a magical milestone of 1000 days.The only thing that stood in her way tonight was Mina Shirakawa, who challenged her for the title at ROH Death Before Dishonor. Coming off a loss to Toni Storm last weekend at Forbidden Door, Athena's title reign seemed to be in jeopardy as the momentum was not on her side.However, despite a close contest, the result remained the same. The Fallen Goddess connected with her O-Face finisher to score a pinfall and guarantee that her title reign will reach 1000 days.In May 2023, Roman Reigns hit 1000 days as the WWE Universal Champion. He would go on to have a 1,316-day reign with the gold, before he was dethroned by Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. The OTC is considered one of the most dominant champions in history as he has defeated several former world champions and other major stars throughout his reign.This was a feat that not many stars have hit, especially within the Stamford-based promotion. Roman Reigns is a part of history, having achieved something that may not be replicated anytime soon.Athena has also achieved her 69th win since becoming champion, and her reign does not look like it's ending anytime soon. It remains to be seen who can step up to the plate and dethrone her.