  • home icon
  • AEW
  • After Roman Reigns, another top star set for 1000 days as champion

After Roman Reigns, another top star set for 1000 days as champion

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 30, 2025 04:15 GMT
Roman Reigns is a 6-time world champion [Photo: wwe.com]
Roman Reigns is a six-time world champion [Photo: wwe.com]

After Roman Reigns achieved the spectacular feat of a 1000-day reign as world champion in 2023, another top star is now set to reach a similar milestone. This is proof that they are one of the most dominant stars today.

Ad

Athena has been holding the ROH Women's World Championship for 993 days and counting. After becoming the longest reigning champion in the company's history, she aimed to cross several bigger milestones, such as holding the title for two years, and now, she is set to hit another one, with her reign about to touch a magical milestone of 1000 days.

The only thing that stood in her way tonight was Mina Shirakawa, who challenged her for the title at ROH Death Before Dishonor. Coming off a loss to Toni Storm last weekend at Forbidden Door, Athena's title reign seemed to be in jeopardy as the momentum was not on her side.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, despite a close contest, the result remained the same. The Fallen Goddess connected with her O-Face finisher to score a pinfall and guarantee that her title reign will reach 1000 days.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Ad

In May 2023, Roman Reigns hit 1000 days as the WWE Universal Champion. He would go on to have a 1,316-day reign with the gold, before he was dethroned by Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. The OTC is considered one of the most dominant champions in history as he has defeated several former world champions and other major stars throughout his reign.

This was a feat that not many stars have hit, especially within the Stamford-based promotion. Roman Reigns is a part of history, having achieved something that may not be replicated anytime soon.

Athena has also achieved her 69th win since becoming champion, and her reign does not look like it's ending anytime soon. It remains to be seen who can step up to the plate and dethrone her.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications