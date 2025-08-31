After The Rock, another star wants to take a soul; but in AEW

A major star made a bold claim moments ago on AEW Collision. He mentioned how he was going after another individual's soul.This all started at AEW All In when Darby Allin made his long-awaited return to help take out the Death Riders and make sure that 'Hangman' Adam Page wouldn't have to worry about outside interference anymore. At Forbidden Door last weekend, he was part of the brutal Lights Out Steel Cage match against the Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd.This was not enough, as the 32-year-old wanted to take everything from Jon Moxley and ruin his life. A few days ago, on Dynamite, Darby took on Claudio Castagnoli in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Claudio completely dominated the match, as he was manhandling Allin for the majority of the bout. However, Darby Allin was the one to take the win after pulling off an impressive comeback.Tonight on AEW Collision, Gabe Kidd addressed the group's issue, and he wanted a shot at the former TNT Champion. He challenged him to a match with all rules thrown out the window.While WWE Superstar The Rock used words to try to influence John Cena and Cody Rhodes to sell their souls, it appears that Kidd wants to do this forcefully.&quot;Do you think I'm scared of death? Do you think Moxley's scared of death? Do you think any of us are scared of death? We run into it. So please try to kill me, I dare you. Next week I want you to meet me right here in Philadelphia, and I don't care about a wrestling match, I don’t want rules, I don’t want a referee, I want to take your soul.&quot; [0:20-0:45]The NJPW star has had an interesting run in AEW, as he has become a major enforcer for Jon Moxley. If he is the one to take out their Darby Allin problem, his place in the Death Riders would be cemented forever. It remains to be seen whether he will succeed or if Darby will find another way to escape with a victory.