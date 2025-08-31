  • home icon
After The Rock, another star wants to take a soul; but in AEW

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 31, 2025 02:34 GMT
The Rock is one of the most popular wrestlers of all time [Photo courtesy of WWE
The Rock is one of the most popular wrestlers of all time [Photo courtesy of WWE and AEW Official Website]

A major star made a bold claim moments ago on AEW Collision. He mentioned how he was going after another individual's soul.

This all started at AEW All In when Darby Allin made his long-awaited return to help take out the Death Riders and make sure that 'Hangman' Adam Page wouldn't have to worry about outside interference anymore. At Forbidden Door last weekend, he was part of the brutal Lights Out Steel Cage match against the Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd.

This was not enough, as the 32-year-old wanted to take everything from Jon Moxley and ruin his life. A few days ago, on Dynamite, Darby took on Claudio Castagnoli in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Claudio completely dominated the match, as he was manhandling Allin for the majority of the bout. However, Darby Allin was the one to take the win after pulling off an impressive comeback.

Tonight on AEW Collision, Gabe Kidd addressed the group's issue, and he wanted a shot at the former TNT Champion. He challenged him to a match with all rules thrown out the window.

While WWE Superstar The Rock used words to try to influence John Cena and Cody Rhodes to sell their souls, it appears that Kidd wants to do this forcefully.

"Do you think I'm scared of death? Do you think Moxley's scared of death? Do you think any of us are scared of death? We run into it. So please try to kill me, I dare you. Next week I want you to meet me right here in Philadelphia, and I don't care about a wrestling match, I don’t want rules, I don’t want a referee, I want to take your soul." [0:20-0:45]
The NJPW star has had an interesting run in AEW, as he has become a major enforcer for Jon Moxley. If he is the one to take out their Darby Allin problem, his place in the Death Riders would be cemented forever.

It remains to be seen whether he will succeed or if Darby will find another way to escape with a victory.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Neda Ali
