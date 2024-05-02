After Tony Khan, The Elite obliterate returning AEW star

One week after their attack on Tony Khan, The Elite obliterated a returning AEW star on Dynamite. The talent in question is Kenny Omega.

The Best Bout Machine made his much anticipated return to the Jacksonville-based promotion on the May 1, 2024, edition of Dynamite. Omega addressed his hometown crowd in the Canada Life Centre and discussed his recovery from diverticulitis, which put him on the shelf last year.

The former AEW World Champion voiced his resolve to return to action in the squared circle, before calling out The Young Bucks. Omega reminded Matthew and Nicholas Jackson that although they fired him from The Elite last month, he was an EVP himself, and possessed a share of power in the promotion.

He was then interrupted by Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. The confrontation between the two iconic NJPW rivals led to Omega challenging The Rainmaker to a bout in the future. However, Okada responded by claiming to be the new Best Bout Machine, before Omega found himself blindsided by Jack Perry.

The Scapegoat took out intervening security with a chair before being hit with a snapdragon suplex by Omega, albeit to his own physical detriment. The Cleaner tried to rally and deliver a V-Trigger on Perry, but suffered a steel chair blow to his midsection instead. Commentary highlighted the gravity of the attack in light of the illness Omega had been recovering from.

The Bucks then came out seemingly to stop the former Jungle Boy's onslaught, before turning on their former stable-mate and hitting Omega with an EVP trigger. Fortunately, FTR ran out to save the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion from being assaulted further.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether The Elite's apparent takeover of AEW can be stopped.

Thoughts on The Elite attacking Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite? Discuss!

