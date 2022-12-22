"Ah so he's being released again" - Wrestling fans speculate about Brock Lesnar lookalike's AEW future following a cryptic post

Fans have been speculating about the imminent future of AEW star Parker Boudreaux after he cryptically posted to social media.

Boudreaux has been popular with fans even before his on-screen debut thanks to his uncanny resemblance to Brock Lesnar. Brought into WWE's developmental system in 2021, his first wrestling experience came in an alliance with Joe Gacy on NXT TV. Their partnership wouldn't last long as he was later released by the company in April 2022.

Parker worked briefly for MLW before making appearances during AEW Dark, Dark Elevation, and Rampage. He officially signed for the company in August and is part of the Trustbusters stable with Ari Daivari, Slim J, and Sonny Kiss.

The 24-year-old left fans with questions after a recent cryptic post. Some speculated that he could have been confirming yet another departure.

Chris Vetter @ChrisVetter73 @TheParkerB_ Are you finally dumping your teammates and going solo? You don't need the Trust Busters! @TheParkerB_ Are you finally dumping your teammates and going solo? You don't need the Trust Busters!

The Mammary Master™️ @MammaryMaster @TheParkerB_ Get out of that Trustbusters garbage. Trustbusters isn't even the right term for what its supposed to be. Trustbuster is someone in the government who handles corporate antitrust. Not a trust fund kid who finally gets his money, which is what Ari Daivari is supposed to be. @TheParkerB_ Get out of that Trustbusters garbage. Trustbusters isn't even the right term for what its supposed to be. Trustbuster is someone in the government who handles corporate antitrust. Not a trust fund kid who finally gets his money, which is what Ari Daivari is supposed to be.

Regnu Mas @Unger2Unger @TheParkerB_ Hopefully they get you away from the Trustbusters. Lame ass faction man. @TheParkerB_ Hopefully they get you away from the Trustbusters. Lame ass faction man.

There was a prevailing prediction among fans that Parker would be drafted in by Swerve Strickland. The former AEW tag champ is set to come face-to-face with Keith Lee to iron out their issues. Boudreaux could serve as hired muscle.

Some fans made the case that it was time for the 'Next Next Big Thing' to drop the Trustbusters group and go solo.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

How has Parker Boudreaux fared since joining AEW?

There may be some ill feelings towards his position within the stable, but on paper, the former NXT star has benefitted from The Trustbusters and vice versa. In five singles appearances since his debut, he has remained undefeated.

He also brings success to the group in trios action. Outside of their only loss in the first round of the AEW Trios Tag Title Tournament, Parker Boudreaux and the Trustbusters are undefeated in trios action.

A point of note among his victories is also the time in which he has dispatched his opponents. Collectively, all of his singles matches total less than seven minutes.

What have you made of Parker Boudreaux's run? Let us know in the comments below.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes