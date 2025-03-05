AJ Styles admits blockbuster clash with current AEW stars could have been better: "We did it anyway"

AJ Styles is one of the top names in WWE. The Phenomenal One was already an established wrestler before he joined the Stamford-based promotion. He has worked with popular wrestling companies like ROH, NJPW, and TNA.

Ad

The 47-year-old is a TNA legend. He was a part of the Nashville-based company from 2002 to 2014. During his tenure, he faced two current AEW stars, Samoa Joe and Christopher Daniels, in a three-way match for the TNA X Division Championship at the 2005 TNA Unbreakable event. After a grueling bout, Styles emerged victorious.

The bout was highly entertaining, but AJ Styles recently claimed it could have been better. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, The Phenomenal One explained why he thinks the three-way match could've been better.

Ad

Trending

"Because we've wrestled each other so much, not necessarily in triple threats, but we wrestled each other. We know each other very well. It could have been better. We went home way earlier than we were supposed to. We got mixed up in a spot. Joe did something. I was like, 'Wait, are we supposed to be going here?' 'Nope, bam!' We did it anyway!'' he said.

Ad

The RAW Superstar added:

''So we ad-libbed a good 10 minutes of that match. All that at the end is totally ad-libbed. Thank God we knew each other so well because we could just communicate and get to where we needed to be. So it could have been really good. It was just good!" [H/T: CVV]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

AJ Styles to face a former WWE US Champion at WrestleMania 41?

AJ Styles moved to Monday Night RAW via the Transfer Window last month. The Triple H-led creative team is currently building a feud between the former world champion and Logan Paul.

Last week, they came face to face backstage on RAW, where the social media star mocked The Phenomenal One. AJ is set to call out The Maverick on the March 10 edition of RAW.

Ad

During a recent Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Bill Apter stated he heard WWE has plans to book Logan Paul as Styles' WrestleMania opponent.

"I've heard that's where [Styles vs. Paul] they're going with that at this point," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Styles and Paul go head-to-head at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback