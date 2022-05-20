Rising AEW star discloses eye-opening advice WWE Superstar AJ Styles gave him

AJ Styles initially made a name for himself in TNA and NJPW before making the jump to WWE. Styles has affected and inspired many, AEW's Griff Garrison recently revealed that his time around the star gave him important advice.

Legendary wrestling producer Bill Behrens initially introduced Garrison to Styles during 2020. The two reportedly hit things off so well that the young star spent Christmas with the Styles family. This meeting allowed the young star to soak up invaluable advice from the veteran wrestlers.

During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Griff Garrison detailed exactly what AJ Styles shared with him during their time together:

"He just kept talking about wrestling and how he wrestled in Japan. I asked him ‘how do you call a match with someone who doesn’t speak English?’ and he was like ‘wrestling has its own language.’ He’s the man! I love him, I could watch him all the time. Literally, everything he does I feel like I did," Garrison pointed out. (33:45)

AJ Styles clearly has a wealth of knowledge that many stars could benefit from. The former WWE World Champion might retire in WWE, but he's already influenced a rising AEW star.

Don Callis believes that Kenny Omega is a better wrestler than AJ Styles

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega's manager, Don Callis, has never missed an opportunity to hype up his favorite wrestler. In an April 2022 tweet, the manager responded to a fan question comparing the two stars.

"It’s very simple: @KennyOmegamanX is the best big match wrestler who ever lived and number two is not close" - Callis tweeted.

At 44-years-old, AJ Styles will likely retire in WWE, meaning we might never see him face off against Kenny Omega.

