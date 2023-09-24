AJ Styles namedropped on AEW Collision 

AJ Styles has made a name for himself across the world. He has been known for competing for several of the biggest promotions in the world, with stints with ROH, IMPACT (fka TNA), NJPW, and WWE, where he is currently signed.

The WWE Superstar made headlines, being one of the greatest wrestling free-agent pickups the promotion has seen in history. He went on to capture almost every title the promotion has to offer.

Tonight on Collision, AEW's commentary recognized The Phenomenal One's influence on the wrestling industry. This was during the WorkHorsemen's match against FTR for the AEW World Tag Team titles.

Kevin Kelly revealed that Anthony Henry of the WorkHorsemen watched a lot of AJ Styles' matches during the time he was training to be a wrestler in Georgia. This shows just how much the former WWE Champion has cemented himself as a key figure in pro wrestling.

Expand Tweet

Styles has gotten to put on great matches for most of the great wrestling promotions but has yet to step foot in AEW. Whether he gets the chance or not, he will still be known for his other stints with the top promotions in pro wrestling.

What is your favorite AJ Styles moment? Let us know in the comments section below.