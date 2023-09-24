AEW
  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AJ Styles namedropped on AEW Collision 

AJ Styles namedropped on AEW Collision 

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 24, 2023 07:35 IST
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion

AJ Styles has made a name for himself across the world. He has been known for competing for several of the biggest promotions in the world, with stints with ROH, IMPACT (fka TNA), NJPW, and WWE, where he is currently signed.

The WWE Superstar made headlines, being one of the greatest wrestling free-agent pickups the promotion has seen in history. He went on to capture almost every title the promotion has to offer.

Tonight on Collision, AEW's commentary recognized The Phenomenal One's influence on the wrestling industry. This was during the WorkHorsemen's match against FTR for the AEW World Tag Team titles.

Kevin Kelly revealed that Anthony Henry of the WorkHorsemen watched a lot of AJ Styles' matches during the time he was training to be a wrestler in Georgia. This shows just how much the former WWE Champion has cemented himself as a key figure in pro wrestling.

Styles has gotten to put on great matches for most of the great wrestling promotions but has yet to step foot in AEW. Whether he gets the chance or not, he will still be known for his other stints with the top promotions in pro wrestling.

What is your favorite AJ Styles moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...