"Does that one thing that you all applaud" - Al Snow names top AEW star over Roman Reigns as "Heel of the Year" for 2021 (Exclusive)

Al Snow is as experienced a wrestling veteran as you can find. The former WWE Hardcore Champion named AEW star MJF as the best heel in professional wrestling in 2021.

MJF has enjoyed a meteoric rise in professional wrestling. Not only has his mic work been top-notch, but he has had excellent matches against the likes of Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara.

Al Snow was asked to pick the "Heel of the Year" for the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. The former WWE tag team champion chose The Salt of the Earth over Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and AEW women's champion Britt Baker.

"MJF, without a question right now. MJF does the one thing that you all applaud... like he just reinvented the wheel or like when Matt Hardy did it. But what we fail to realize this at we've been in wrestling and been doing this for decades actually, for the entirety of the time that wrestling's been around. That is always maintaining who you sold on TV to the audience 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It doesn't matter social media. It doesn't matter public appearances," Snow said.

He added that MJF's maintenance of kayfabe has helped him become a better heel as the latter often blurs the line between truth and fiction.

"MJF is the guy that you see on TV. He never changes, he doesn't alter it. You don't see him with one of the guys taking pictures backstage, hanging out, eating dinner together. You don't ever see that. You as an audience, you always get what you paid to see in MJF. I give that advice to young wrestlers these days constantly because their job is to motivate you to want to watch them," Snow added. (24:55-28:05)

MJF will face CM Punk at the upcoming AEW Revolution

MJF vs. CM Punk has been one of the best feuds in the business over the last few months. The former MLW star handed the former WWE Champion his first loss in AEW by pinning him on Dynamite in Chicago.

However, the Second City Saint got his rematch after teaming up with Jon Moxley to defeat FTR. Punk and MJF will now fight it out at Revolution in a Dog Collar Match. Thanks to their intense rivalry, the match is one of the most anticipated matches in an already stacked AEW pay-per-view card.

