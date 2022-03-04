"You want to kind of emulate him" - Al Snow picks AEW star Darby Allin as "Babyface of the Year 2021" (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Al Snow has picked AEW star Darby Allin as the "Babyface of the Year 2021" in the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The other nominees in this category were:

Big E Hangman Page Liv Morgan Xavier Woods

Despite being a relatively unknown figure before joining All Elite Wrestling, Allin quickly rose to the ranks, thanks to his relatable character and dauntless moves inside the squared circle. The former TNT Champion hasn't only become one of the most popular stars in AEW but has also earned praise from veterans of the industry.

One among them is Al Snow, who recently sat down to chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling. He praised Darby Allin for taking a unique approach to wrestling and getting "over" with fans. The former WWE star added that Allin has gradually developed a cult-like following, where fans want to "emulate" his style.

"I'm going to say, Darby Allin. He's come out of nowhere. Allin is an undergod type of babyface, has a unique look and approach, and has done a really great job of developing a following, an audience, he has gotten over in the truest term of what that means because most people don't know what getting over means. To get over means that you the audience, kind of wants to live vicariously through Darby Allin and you want to kind of emulate him, you know, want to be like him," said Al Snow.

Al Snow thinks AEW star Darby Allin has created something "new"

Furthermore, Al Snow also spoke about how getting "over" is the essential aspect of the wrestling business and how Darby Allin has successfully achieved it.

He stated that the former AEW TNT Champion created something "new" with his character, which has captivated the fans' attention.

"Imagine you're going to wrestling, you want to war gear like him. You want to do moves like him. That's what getting over is. It's absolutely the most essential piece of business we have to conduct in wrestling because if we don't get somebody over, we don't heat. Darby Allin has been able to create something new and captivate the audience where they identify with him," said Al Snow. (From 18:17 - 19:39)

Allin is currently involved in a three-way feud for the TNT Championship. At this week's AEW Rampage, he will challenge the reigning champion, Sammy Guevara, in a triple threat match also featuring Andrade El Idolo.

