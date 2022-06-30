Alan Angels breaks silence following his departure from AEW

Alan Angels is now a former AEW star. It got reported that he let his contract expire, and now that the dust has settled on speculation, Angels has broken his silence.

It got reported earlier in the week that Angels' contract with AEW had expired, with fans noticing all mention of All Elite Wrestling removed from his social media.

Now that it has been confirmed that Alan Angels will be leaving the company, the former member of The Dark Order broke his silence on social media:

"As of June 30th my AEW contract has expired I am nothing but grateful for the two years I spent there. I love AEW. It was/is the best place ever to work. I got to wrestle some of the best wrestlers in the world on a weekly basis, as well as travel to some of the most amazing cities and meet some of the best fans in the world. There are no hard feelings between myself and AEW or Tony Khan." said Angels.

At 24, it's possible Angels could return to AEW after a few more years of traveling to different promotions and countries. However, it'll be interesting to see what Alan Angels does next in his career.

Alan Angels is not the only member of The Dark Order to leave AEW

Several AEW stars who have been with the company since the beginning are slowly leaving, with contracts not being renewed. Another original member of The Dark Order departed AEW earlier in 2022.

On April 30, 2022, it was announced that Stu Grayson of The Dark Order didn't re-sign with AEW and would be leaving, having been there since 2019. Grayson was tag team partners with Evil Uno throughout his time in AEW.

Now that Grayson and Angels have left the group, what's next for The Dark Order? Stay tuned to AEW's programming to see the action play out!

