"All it would take is one phone call" - Tony Khan advised to hire ex-WWE star to AEW (Exclusive)

Tony Khan is no stranger to hiring former WWE Superstars for AEW since its inception in 2019. Recently, a wrestling veteran advised Khan to hire another ex-World Wrestling Entertainment star.

EC3 made a name for himself in TNA Wrestling. After a successful stint with the promotion, he returned and joined WWE, where he wrestled for a couple of years in NXT. Currently, he is working for the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). However, Vince Russo believes he should join AEW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo questioned why MJF is feuding with a 57-year-old like Jeff Jarrett. Instead, he suggested that AEW should bring in EC3 to feud with Maxwell. Russo proposed they could have a rivalry, particularly over Friedman allegedly ripping off the former NXT star's gimmick.

"Jeff is 57 years old. You're putting him in there with a young guy in the peak of his career against a 57 year old. Now you put him in there against EC3, this guy's now looking in the mirror. He knows he ripped him off. He knows he took everything. He never thought this guy was gonna show up in AEW. I mean, my god, like, the simplest things, that would be over like this [snaps finger] and all it would take is one phone call. Hello?" [From 05:05 to 05:38]

EC3 reveals he had talks with Tony Khan

Before Ring of Honor shut its doors during the pandemic, EC3 wrestled for the promotion in about 15 matches. However, after Tony Khan purchased ROH in 2022, the former WWE star did not sign with AEW, which puzzled fans. It appears that he did have talks with Khan.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone, EC3 revealed that he had conversations with Tony Khan about doing a spot and seeing where it could lead. However, it could not have happened without them working out some sort of deal. He discussed bringing back his 1% gimmick, along with his entrance theme from TNA Wrestling, but he believed that would not have worked because WWE recently released him.

"Well, our conversations were about doing a spot and seeing where it leads, and he was very much trying to do my top 1% gimmick... get the music from TNA, but first I thought I was under contract with Ring of Honor, so it probably couldn't have happened unless we worked out a deal, but with wanting to bring back the 1% gimmick with the music and things like that, and my big issue with that was like, 'Dude... my life got turned upside down; the world's burning around me; I just got canned by WWE with 30 other people because we're just pieces of the machine,'" EC3 said. [From 1:13 to 1:52]

It will be interesting to see if EC3 will show up in Tony Khan's promotion and confront MJF in the future.

