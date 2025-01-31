Allegations against WWE star CM Punk still not resolved

WWE star CM Punk was called out by a 40-year-old star for his ill-actions recently. The Voice of the Voiceless was a controversial figure in AEW. He was involved in two backstage brawls, in which the second one led to his departure. Tony Khan fired him following the 2023 All In incident. Later, he made his blockbuster return to the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

CM Punk faced serious allegations from Ryan Nemeth, who claimed to be threatened by the Second City Saint. The latter worked for AEW from 2021 to 2023 and said he was 'secretly fired' after he spoke out about issues with Punk. In 2023, Ryan sent a legal notice to AEW executives to inform them of the problems.

After the current TNA star took the complaints to executives, they motivated him to cut a hostile promo toward the AEW World Champion rather than directly address the matter. Due to how things turned out, the star also had to seek mental health help. Recently, he spoke to WrestleMobs and said that the complaint hasn't been resolved yet, but he is confident that it will be settled in the future.

"That will probably be going on for as long as things take to go on for. It is by no means resolved in any way at all, but I hope it will be someday. I'm very confident that it will be," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

EC3 points out AEW's mistake amidst CM Punk-Ryan Nemeth rivalry

The former WWE star believes AEW should have chosen another option to resolve the issue between Ryan Nemeth and CM Punk.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 said the executives should have spoken with the talents rather than having one cut a hostile promo toward the other.

"If that's the cause or the solution to cure legitimate, real beefs that are possibly going to tear our business apart, you have to get in front of it. And you have to just have the conversations with the talent," he said.

It remains to be seen when AEW will resolve the ongoing issues regarding two former employees of the promotion.

