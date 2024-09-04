"Alright, we get it" - The Young Bucks respond to fan backlash with an interesting post amid AEW absence

The Young Bucks reacted to recent fan criticisms they have been receiving on social media. The Elite has been on top of the game recently. All four members of the stable currently hold gold. Also, The Young Bucks successfully defended their titles against The Acclaimed and FTR at All In London.

The AEW World Tag Team Champions have turned out to be rather controversial figures this year. The duo was a lovable tag team in the wrestling industry during the Jacksonville-based promotion's inception. However, since the formation of the new Elite stable, fans have turned on them and criticized them on different social media platforms.

The EVPs are known for adapting their X/Twitter bios to the current trending incidents or hot controversies. Last month, the duo tweeted about reports of their contract with limited dates. They have also reacted to WWE's reaction to Swerve Strickland signing a huge contract with AEW. Recently, The Young Bucks changed their bios and addressed the criticism they receive on social media.

Trending

"Alright, we get it. You don't care about us. You made sure to tell us on here. And on Instagram. And Facebook. And on Tiktok. And on Reddit. And wait a min," the bio said.

Expand Tweet

MJF praises The Young Bucks for their contributions

The current AEW World Tag Team Champions played a crucial role in the establishment of the company, alongside Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega.

While speaking with WrestleTalk, the former American Champion MJF claimed that AEW doesn't exist without The Young Bucks. He went on to say that they have deservedly earned respect for their hard work over the years.

“They are innovators. The company does not exist without them. None of that happens without Matt and Nick Jackson. If new people come into my company, they should be showing them that respect that they earned and deserved. I feel the fans should be showing them that respect they earned and deserve," he said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how long will the EVPs hold the tag titles amid the seemingly non-stop criticism they face from a section of the fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback