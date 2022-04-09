"Hop on the train" - Amanda Huber heaps praise on 25-year-old AEW star 

AEW personnel Amanda Huber has praised Wheeler Yuta in the aftermath of his incredible match against Jon Moxley.

On this week's episode of Rampage, Yuta faced Moxley in the main event. The newly-crowned ROH Pure Champion put up an impressive performance against the former world champion.

Taking to Twitter, Huber praised Yuta for his match, as she wrote the following:

". @WheelerYuta is a damn star. Hop on the train now. Nolan is driving."

Check out Amanda Huber's tweet below:

After Yuta's match against Moxley, William Regal and Bryan Danielson also made their way down to the ring and greeted the ROH Pure Champion. Regal also shook Yuta's hand, as he was confirmed as the new member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Regardless of Yuta's loss on Rampage, Tony Khan took to Twitter to praise the ROH Pure Champion. Despite coming up short against Moxley, Yuta was able to kick out of two Paradigm Shifts and eventually passed out, instead of tapping out to Moxley's submission hold.

Taking to Twitter, Khan praised Yuta by writing:

"A star is born, @.WheelerYuta"

AEW star Wheeler Yuta recently won the ROH Pure Championship at Supercard of Honor

Wheeler Yuta recently won the ROH Pure Championship at Supercard of Honor by beating Josh Woods. Yuta's win at Supercard of Honor is one of the standout wins of his career.

The match was contested under Pure Championship rules, with Colt Cabana and Christopher Daniels serving as the two judges for the match. In the closing stages of the bout, Yuta rolled up Woods to win the ROH Pure Championship.

After his win at Supercard of Honor, Yuta was officially signed to AEW, as Tony Khan confirmed it on Twitter. Before his win over Woods at Supercard of Honor, Yuta also faced another member of the BCC, Bryan Danielson, on AEW Dynamite. The ROH Pure Champion also gave Danielson a tough fight but was unable to beat him.

