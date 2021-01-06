Amanda Huber provides more details on Brodie Lee Jr.'s AEW future

The late Brodie Lee's wife, Amanda Huber, shared a bunch of details about Brodie Lee Jr.'s future in wrestling in her latest Instagram post.

Following the tragic passing of Brodie Lee, it was revealed that All Elite Wrestling had signed Brodie Jr. to a contract. Amanda and Jon Huber's son featured heavily on the Brodie Lee tribute show of AEW Dynamite. Amanda Huber has now provided some details on the possibility of Brodie Jr. becoming a wrestler.

In her Instagram post, Amanda stated that Brodie Lee Jr.'s contract with AEW would be valid on his 18th birthday, only if he chooses to pursue a career as a pro-wrestler. She added that no one would be forcing him to follow in his father's footsteps.

She further stated that Brodie Jr.'s first priority is school. She added that he isn't seriously training at the moment and won't be taking bookings from anyone. According to Amanda, she needed to clarify these things as many are speculating that Brodie Lee Jr. is being forced into pro-wrestling.

Brodie Lee Jr. has a decade to decide whether he wants to become a pro wrestler

At just eight years of age, Brodie Lee Jr. has all the time in the world to think about whether he wants to pursue a career in pro-wrestling. Dubbed as -1, the kid is already showing promise when it comes to in-ring promo work. On this week's edition of AEW Dark, Brodie Jr. cut a promo on Marko Stunt, and Tony Khan later revealed that the promo was written by -1 himself.

Brodie wrote that promo himself. I asked him what he wanted to say about Marko, and he said all of that off the top of his head, it was incredible, I told him to please please go out and do that. -1 is really something.

Brodie Lee Jr. later cut another promo on Luther, and it's impressive how quickly he is catching up with the basics. Only time will tell if Brodie Jr. decides to pursue a full-time pro-wrestling career in AEW.

