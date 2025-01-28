Amanda Huber responds to disgusting comments about Brodie Lee and her children

Amanda Huber doesn't shy away from responding to negative comments on social media. She recently fired back at some uneasy comments about the late Brodie Lee and her children.

Brodie Lee was one of the most respected professional wrestlers in the business. His wife Amanda Huber and their two sons are often seen attending AEW and WWE shows, and many stars from both companies also bring Brodie's children to the ring for celebrations.

On X (FKA Twitter), Huber slammed her haters and pointed out how it's easy for them to make disgusting comments against someone on the internet. She also shared a couple of screengrabs in which several users could be seen posting negative comments against her and her family.

"Ah, yes! A very normal reply to saying I enjoy a Disney channel show. This isn’t counting the near-daily DMs I get from this lunatic. Unhinged behavior. The internet has made everyone far too comfortable saying whatever they want without getting punched for it," she wrote.

Check out her post below:

Amanda Huber on WWE's Wyatt Sicks stable

The Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross) faction debuted on WWE TV last year and immediately made its presence felt on Monday Night RAW.

On her Instagram stories last year, Amanda Huber shared her happiness for the Wyatt Sicks members, claiming they were ''carrying such a heavy legacy so beautifully." She spoke about how Erick Rowan was carrying Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee's legacy with him in this new chapter of his career.

"Nope, but I am so beyond happy for my friends. They are carrying such a heavy legacy so beautifully. Also, I am humbled by their thoughtfulness to include touches of Jon in what they are bringing to the table and especially love, @erickredbeard, who has carried a massive burden of grief on his back. I love that he's able to carry Jon [Brodie Lee] & Windham [Bray Wyatt] with him in his career & this new chapter," she wrote.

We will have to wait and see what's in store for the Wyatt Sicks after the faction's recent move to Friday Night SmackDown via WWE's Transfer Window.

