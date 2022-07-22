Create
Amanda Huber responds to fans bashing AEW for "exploiting" Brodie Lee Jr.

Brodie Lee Jr. has been handed the red strap version of the TNT Championship
Saunak Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 22, 2022 12:31 AM IST

Late AEW star Brodie Lee's wife Amanda Huber has responded to criticism of her son's position on AEW television.

Lee tragically passed away due to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis on December 26 2020 after being hospitalized in October. AEW hosted a tribute show on the following episode of Dynamite where Tony Khan presented the TNT Championship to his son Brodie Lee Jr., proclaiming him champion for life.

Since then, the now-10-year-old has made several appearances as "Negative 1", the shadow leader of The Dark Order. The stable was previously led by his late father.

While the move by the Jacksonville-based promotion was well-received by the majority of fans, it drew considerable heat from some viewers and critics for putting a 10-year-old on television. Speaking recently to Men's Health, Amanda Huber professed that it was her son's own decision to carry out the legacy of is father:

“That’s not it, either! [AEW has handled the situation with] such grace and such kindness … that I personally don’t feel like they’ve exploited him, or taken advantage of us. Everything’s always felt to me like it’s done with nothing but love. I think people are skeptical and pessimistic and assume that it’s a lot more sinister than it is.”
AEW Brodie Lee Jazwares SDCC exclusive figure. Register at Comic-Con 2022 Exclusives Portal to submit interest! Portal closes Sun, July 17 at 12:00PM PT. Click here: links.jazwares.com/SDCCLogin @AEW @Comic_Con @ThisBrodieLee @Jazwares #AEW #brodielee https://t.co/3sIaiCxPr4

The late AEW star's wife says she is doing the best for her son

Brodie Lee Jr. is not yet eligible for a salary, though he remains part of Tony Khan's company and sporadically appears on television. The young Brodie most recently made his entrance with The Dark Order on the July 6th episode of Dynamite in his father's hometown of Rochester, NY.

Amanda Huber stated in the same interview that there are a lot of royalties in store for her son when he turns 18 and that she is doing what she needs to do as a mother:

“Again, everybody would have a different way of handling this. I’m doing my best. I’m trying. There’s a good chance I’m screwing something up along the way.”
Happy Birthday to #AEW's devious and menacing leader of #DarkOrder #NegativeOne aka #BrodieLeeJr https://t.co/JendHcTRGY

Brodie Lee Jr. showed his father's traits when he cut a promo and confronted Marko Stunt on an episode of AEW Dark. Do you think he can go on to become a star in the company? Sound off in the comments section below!

Edited by Jacob Terrell

