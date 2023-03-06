Amanda Huber seemingly brought in to solve sensitive issue at AEW Revolution

During the main event of the AEW Revolution, MJF entered the crowd during the opening moments of the match against Bryan Danielson. However, one particular moment led to the involvement of Community Outreach Ambassador Amanda Huber to help resolve the situation.

At one point during his world title bout against Bryan Danielson, MJF grabbed a drink from a woman's hand and threw it in the face of a young fan in the audience. The child was visibly upset and, according to reports from the child's mother, was understandably furious. The incident has since gone viral on social media.

Fortunately, the wrestling community quickly rallied around the child and his family. Fans on social media reached out with messages of support. At the same time, AEW personality and Amanda Huber reportedly stepped in to help smooth things over.

As per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Will Washington brought him an Acclaimed foam finger while others from AEW offered their support and sympathy.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp It seems like the kid MJF threw the drink on wasn't a plant. He was very upset. @WilliamRBR went and got him an Acclaimed foam finger. Some others from AEW talked to the child to help smooth things over. Amanda Huber is sitting with him now twitter.com/i/web/status/1… It seems like the kid MJF threw the drink on wasn't a plant. He was very upset. @WilliamRBR went and got him an Acclaimed foam finger. Some others from AEW talked to the child to help smooth things over. Amanda Huber is sitting with him now twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

It remains to be seen whether AEW officials will take any additional action to address the incident. Amanda Huber's involvement in smoothening the situation is an indication that things may have been graver than made out to be on TV.

