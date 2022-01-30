AEW personality sends a heartfelt message to Randy Orton after the WWE Royal Rumble

AEW personality Amanda Huber sent a heartfelt message to Randy Orton, who appeared in the WWE Royal Rumble Match for the 13th time.

Randy Orton is a legend at this point in his WWE career. Having made his debut in 2002, Orton is into his 20th year of professional wrestling and has fans all over. One of them is Amanda Huber, who works on AEW’s Community Outreach Team. Huber tweeted her praise for The Viper as one of the best wrestlers of all time:

Tho I reallyyyyyy don’t appreciate him eliminating my best friend 🏻 I love @RandyOrton so much.One of the best entrance songs of all time and easily one of the best wrestlers of all time.Tho I reallyyyyyy don’t appreciate him eliminating my best friend I love @RandyOrton so much. One of the best entrance songs of all time and easily one of the best wrestlers of all time. Tho I reallyyyyyy don’t appreciate him eliminating my best friend 👎🏻

Huber praised Orton's entrance as one of the best and called him one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Huber also cheekily said she didn't appreciate Orton, along with Riddle, eliminating her friend Big E.

For those unaware, Orton was eliminated by Brock Lesnar, who won the 2002 Rumble Match. While Orton didn't win, he still earned praises across the board, and rightfully so.

Randy Orton equaled three other stars for most Royal Rumble appearances

Randy Orton appeared in the WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match at #29. This marked his 13th appearance since his 2002 debut. Randy now equals Goldust, Rey Mysterio, and The Miz for most Royal Rumble appearances. It should be noted they all stand at number four on the list. The three men who have more appearances are:

Kane - 20

Dolph Ziggler - 15

Kofi Kingston - 14

Orton is in good company as he continues to make appearances in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

