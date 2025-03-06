A former AEW champion suffered a heartbreaking and swift loss on tonight's Dynamite. The star who lost was 'Platinum Star' Max Caster.

The Best Wrestler Alive has been on a losing streak since he broke up with Acclaimed. After splitting from his team, the star proclaimed himself the 'Best Wrestler Alive' and announced a series of open challenges.

So far, Max has lost the open challenge thrice. He lost open challenge bouts to RUSH, Hangman Page, and Brody King. Not only did he suffer defeats, but the former AEW World Tag Team Champion was squashed by his opponents in under two minutes almost each time. Tonight, he lost to a top AEW star in less than a minute.

Jay White answered Caster's challenge on the go-home show before the Revolution pay-per-view. He defeated The Best Wrestler Alive with a Bladerunner and pinned him in 40 seconds.

The Switchblade then talked about Cope and how the latter handled The Death Riders. He also claimed that The Rated-R Superstar will be the new AEW World Champion on Sunday.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion is currently 0-4 in his open challenges. It will be interesting to see when Max Caster picks up his first victory in these challenges.

