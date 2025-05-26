Anarchy in the Arena match ends in absolute chaos at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

This year's edition of Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing was nothing short of high-action. As if the constant chaos wasn't enough, the match ended in a manner fitting the match's name.

Ad

This year's edition of the match featured Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, and The Opps taking on the Death Riders and the Young Bucks in a contest where the battlefield was the entire arena.

There was no shortage of chaos as all 12 AEW stars involved in the match brawled through every nook and cranny of the arena and used every weapon at their disposal. This match saw some creative offense and spots never seen before.

Ad

Trending

At a crucial point in the match, the Death Riders attempted to trap their opponents inside an ambulance. But they were the ones who were baited in the vehicle, with The Opps closing the door on them.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland were left isolated in the ring with the Young Bucks. Omega put Matthew Jackson away with a One-Winged Angel through a table near the stage.

Expand Tweet

Swerve had Nicholas Jackson in the center of the ring. He put on his new signature shoes with thumbtacks attached to the heels and hit him with a Swerve Stomp for the win. There was surely anarchy in tonight's contest, and the AEW faces came out on top.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More