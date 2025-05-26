Anarchy in the Arena match ends in absolute chaos at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

This year's edition of Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing was nothing short of high-action. As if the constant chaos wasn't enough, the match ended in a manner fitting the match's name.
This year's edition of the match featured Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, and The Opps taking on the Death Riders and the Young Bucks in a contest where the battlefield was the entire arena.
There was no shortage of chaos as all 12 AEW stars involved in the match brawled through every nook and cranny of the arena and used every weapon at their disposal. This match saw some creative offense and spots never seen before.
At a crucial point in the match, the Death Riders attempted to trap their opponents inside an ambulance. But they were the ones who were baited in the vehicle, with The Opps closing the door on them.
Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland were left isolated in the ring with the Young Bucks. Omega put Matthew Jackson away with a One-Winged Angel through a table near the stage.
Swerve had Nicholas Jackson in the center of the ring. He put on his new signature shoes with thumbtacks attached to the heels and hit him with a Swerve Stomp for the win. There was surely anarchy in tonight's contest, and the AEW faces came out on top.