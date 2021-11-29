"Will not get people on your side" – AEW personality sends a warning to Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and Andrade El Idolo will square off on AEW Dynamite once again but, before the match, Andrade's assistant Jose had a message for The American Nightmare.

A few weeks ago, Cody Rhodes and Andrade wrestled on Dynamite in a standard match. The latter came out on top after FTR provided a little assistance to Andrade by striking Cody with the AAA Tag Team Championship belt. Their feud was part of an ongoing rivalry between Malakai Black and Cody as well as Andrade and PAC. Lucha Brothers and FTR got involved as well.

At Full Gear, Cody and PAC defeated Andrade and Malakai. The heels got their win back on AEW Dynamite in an 8-man tag team match as FTR, Andrade, and Malakai Black defeated Cody Rhodes and The Death Triangle.

Ahead of the Atlanta Street Fight between Cody Rhodes and Andrade, Jose The Assistant said the following:

A street fight is the perfect scenario to finally place a Dead End in this Rhode to no where.



#aew Calling it a “Atlanta Street Fight” doesn’t make it any tougher and will NOT get the people on your side, Cody.A street fight is the perfect scenario to finally place a Dead End in this Rhode to no where. #aew dynamite #andrade #aew rampage Calling it a “Atlanta Street Fight” doesn’t make it any tougher and will NOT get the people on your side, Cody.A street fight is the perfect scenario to finally place a Dead End in this Rhode to no where.#aew #aewdynamite #andrade #aewrampage https://t.co/GUwb0ChWTR

Will Cody Rhodes turn heel in his hometown?

#AEW Cody rhodes well probably defeat Andrade in his hometown on dynamite Twitter well be fun next Wednesday #AEW Rampage Cody rhodes well probably defeat Andrade in his hometown on dynamite Twitter well be fun next Wednesday #AEW #AEWRampage

Fans are desperate to see Cody Rhodes turn heel. The boos for the former TNT Champion have been getting louder every week, and it's clear fans have rejected Cody's babyface character.

Cody has addressed this during a promo, but he vowed to never turn heel. Whether it was a work or not remains to be seen.

Back in his hometown in Atlanta, it will be interesting to see what the reaction is. Should he receive a positive reaction, this week's AEW Dynamite would be the perfect place to turn him heel.

