Former IMPACT Champion makes AEW debut against Shawn Spears

Andrew Everett, a former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champion, made his AEW debut at this week's Rampage, where he competed against Shawn Spears. The 29-year old is a mainstay on the indies, having worked exclusively on the independent circuit since departing IMPACT Wrestling in 2018.

Spears defeated Everett in mere minutes at the Friday night show, making the latter's debut a not-so-memorable one. Though he unleashed a flurry of offense as soon as the match started, The Pinnacle member comfortably took him down with a brutal C4 for the win on Rampage.

That said, the fact that Everett debuted on national TV and not on Dark or Dark: Elevation, unlike many others, bodes well for his chances in AEW. It'll be interesting to see if we get to see the IMPACT Wrestling star appear for the promotion again in some capacity in the coming weeks.

As for Shawn Spears, the win was a momentum-boosting one, especially considering that one of his most high-profile matches in the company would go down at next week's Dynamite.

Spears will battle it out with CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

At last Wednesday's show, The Straight Edge Superstar came inches close to losing his first-ever match in AEW. Wardlow decimated Punk, almost winning the bout after dropping the veteran performer with multiple powerbombs. However, MJF's insistence on continuing the attack proved fatal for Mr.Mayhem as Punk walked with the win by rolling him up for the pinfall.

Later, The Salt of the Earth announced that Punk would now face Shawn Spears at the upcoming edition of Dynamite. Though it seems unlikely that the former WWE Champion would lose, Spears could surely push him to the limits.

Another advantage the latter has going into the match is that MJF and Wardlow would likely be present at ringside.

