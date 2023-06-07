Anna Jay A.S. says she hates fellow AEW star

AEW star Anna Jay A.S. has not had the best of luck recently. Her most recent feud with Julia Hart has not gone her way. However, this does not mean that the animosity between the two has subsided.

The Loaded Wrestling Podcast's Twitter account recently posted about Julia Hart's two very contrasting AEW personas, with the tweet mentioning how they would probably hate each other. The House of Black member replied to this and confirmed that in fact, they would hate each other.

Anna Jay A.S. decided to hop into the conversation and replied to the whole thread, saying that she hates both personas of Hart. It seems that the J.A.S. member is still bitter about everything.

"Awww I hate both but that's just me," she wrote.

You can see Jay's response in the tweet below:

What is the score between Anna Jay A.S. and Julia Hart?

Jericho Appreciation Society member Anna Jay A.S. and House of Black's Julia Hart have been at each other's throats these past few months. But who has come on top between the two in this feud?

It seems that the obvious answer is Julia Hart, since she has won both matches that the pair have had since the feud started. Their most recent match was almost a month ago when they took on each other in a No-Holds-Barred Match.

Hart is currently on a roll, her last loss in singles action coming in April 2022. Jay, on the other hand, has drawn the short straw, having not even won half of her matches so far this year.

This is Julia Hart's first real feud after joining the House of Black and for sure this will not be the last.

As for Anna Jay, there are questions regarding where she goes from here. Does she challenge Julia Hart once more? What changes should Jay undergo to get her going in the division?

What do you think should be direction for these two stars going forward? Let us know in the comments section below.

